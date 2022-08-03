NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

'Modiji sent me...': Mahua Moitra REVEALS how she got money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic tweet

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, in a sarcastic tweet, said that she received the funds to buy a Louis Vuitton handbag after PM Modi offered her proceeds after auctioning his 'Rs 10 lakh suit'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 07:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • TMC MP Mahua Moitra took a dig at PM Modi while responding to criticism on her 'expensive' handbag
  • BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla had earlier alleged that she was 'hiding' her Louis Vuitton bag in Lok Sabha

Trending Photos

'Modiji sent me...': Mahua Moitra REVEALS how she got money for Louis Vuitton bag in sarcastic tweet

New Delhi: A day after Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's video shared by BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla which showed her 'hiding' her handbag went viral on social media, Moitra has retaliated with a sarcastic comment on where she got the money for her handbag. 

Earlier, Mahua Moitra had retorted with a tweet to the Louis Vuitton controversy by quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's famous remark in a 2016 rally - "Jholewala fakir in Parliament since 2019. Jhola leke aye the... jhola leke chal padenge...". She also shared a collage of her pictures with her handbag.

 

Now, Moitra replied to a social media user who asked her where she gets the money to file petitions in the Supreme Court. She replied, "Modiji sent me some of the proceeds after auctioning his ₹10 lakh suit. I bought a handbag and used the rest to pay lawyer fees."

According to reports, it was a Louis Vuitton bag priced at more than Rs 1.5 lakh.

Opposition raises inflation debate in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Opposition parties in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday appealed to the government to acknowledge the problem of rising inflation affecting the poor in India in order to fix it, but the ruling BJP asserted that it is a problem arising due to global development beyond the control of any country.

Participating in a short-duration discussion on rising prices of essential items, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said price rise hurts everyone and the Narendra Modi-led central government is constantly working to check it.

The inflation is ruling at 7 per cent now and has not yet reached the double-digit level like in the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime, he said.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Mahua MoitraTMCTMC MPNarendra ModiPM ModiShehzad PoonawallaSupreme CourtEDED Director

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?
DNA Video
DNA: Understand in 4 points why Zawahiri's death is important for India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How much effort did Pingali Venkaiah put into designing the tricolour?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the scam in which Sanjay Raut is 'trapped'
DNA Video
DNA: How 'Patra Chawl Land Scam' happened?
DNA Video
DNA : What is the role of Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Meet the Indian players who beat the World's stalwarts