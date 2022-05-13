हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mohali blast

Mohali blast: Lakhbir Singh Landa was the key conspirator, says Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra

Recently, four Khalistani terrorists were arrested by the Haryana Police from a toll plaza near Karnal.

Mohali blast: Lakhbir Singh Landa was the key conspirator, says Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra
Photo credit: ANI

Punjab DGP Viresh Kumar Bhawra has revealed that Lakhbir Singh Landa, a resident of Tarn Taran, was the key conspirator behind the Mohali blast. “He is a gangster and he shifted to Canada in 2017. He is a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Wadhawa Singh & part ISI & he operates from Pakistan”, Bhawra said during a press conference. 

“Nishan Singh had provided shelter to the (two) accused in his house and in two of his contacts' houses. He had handed over RPG to the accused and is involved in about a dozen of cases”, the Punjab DGP said.

Bhawra further added that besides Nishan and his two contacts, Baljinder Rambo was also involved in the blast. He is also from Tarn Taran district. An AK-47 was retrieved from him.

Recently, four Khalistani terrorists were arrested by the Haryana Police from a toll plaza near Karnal, who had revealed that Rinda was dropping drugs and weapons in Punjab using drones from Pakistan.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has ordered blocking of apps, websites and social media accounts linked to the proscribed terror organisation `Sikhs for Justice`, which is trying hard to revive militancy in Punjab. (With agency inputs)

