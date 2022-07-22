NewsIndia
Monkeypox scare in India, third case CONFIRMED in Kerala's Malappuram

A 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for monkeypox, making him the third case of the virus from the country as well as the state.

Jul 22, 2022

New Delhi: India reported its third case of monkeypox on Friday (July 22, 2022) when a 35 year-old man, who came to Kerala from UAE earlier this month, has tested positive for the virus. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. She also informed that his health condition is stable.

“Country's third monkeypox confirmed in a 35-yr-old man who returned to Mallapuram from UAE on July 6th. He was admitted with fever at Manjerry Medical College Hospital on 13th & from 15th he began showing symptoms. His family & close contacts under observation," health minister Veena George said. She also urged all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

Meanwhile, around 14,000 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in over 70 countries this year and a total of 5 deaths have been reported in Africa, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday. 

"Almost 14,000 confirmed #monkeypox cases have now been reported to WHO this year, from more than 70 countries and territories. So far, 5 deaths have been reported, all in Africa. @WHO will continue to do everything we can to support countries to stop transmission and save lives," Tedros said in a tweet.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. Monkeypox begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. CDC reveals that the main difference between symptoms of smallpox and monkeypox is that monkeypox causes lymph nodes to swell while smallpox does not. The incubation period (time from infection to symptoms) for monkeypox is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days. Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the appearance of fever, the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face then spreading to other parts of the body.

What is the treatment for monkeypox?

As per CDC, currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. For purposes of controlling a monkeypox outbreak in the United States, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used. The medical body also listed out prevention measures that one can take in order to avoid the viral illness. These measures include practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans, avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus, isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection and use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.

