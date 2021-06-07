हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monsoon likely to arrive in Uttar Pradesh by third week of June, says IMD

The weather department predicted that Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive normal rain, whereas, Eastern UP may get heavy showers.

Monsoon likely to arrive in Uttar Pradesh by third week of June, says IMD
File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon is likely to arrive in Uttar Pradesh by the third week of June. 

The weather department on Sunday (June 6) said that Western Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive normal rain, whereas, Eastern UP may get heavy showers.

The IMD has issued a Yellow colour alert for the following districts: Lakhimpur, Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Sitapur, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Shravasti, Amethi and Rae Bareli. 

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon on Sunday further advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea and central and northeast Bay of Bengal.

It has advanced over Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

"Due to strengthening of southwesterly winds and a cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity very likely over Northeastern states and adjoining East India during next 4-5 days," the weather department stated on Sunday.
 

