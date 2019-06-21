close

International Yoga Day 2019

Motto of Yoga is peace, prosperity and harmony, says PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Jharkhand's Ranchi, said on Friday that the motto of Yoga is to promote peace, prosperity and harmony.

Motto of Yoga is peace, prosperity and harmony, says PM Narendra Modi in Ranchi

RANCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the International Yoga Day celebrations in Jharkhand's Ranchi, said on Friday that the motto of Yoga is to promote peace, prosperity and harmony.

"Yoga has always been associated with peace and harmony. I thank people for adopting Yoga. I urge people to embrace it," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering of over 30,000 people who assembled at the Prabhat Tara Ground here to participate in the fifth World Yoga Day celebration with the Prime Minister.

He also thanked the Yoga enthusiasts from across the world for participating in the Yoga Day events. 

PM Modi also spoke in English for a few minutes to reach out to the global audience .

Stating that "Yoga is beyond caste, religion, region and any boundaries", the Prime Minister added "there is a solution to alcoholism and diabetes in Yoga". 

He stressed the need for research in Yoga so that the world could be updated about its benefits. He also expressed concern about the rising heart-related problems among the youth in the country.

"This year, Yoga`s theme is Heart Care. There has been a manifold increase in the heart-related problems in the country, particularly among the young generation. Yoga should be adopted as preventive measure," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with people after performing yoga at Prabhat Tara Ground in Ranchi.

 

 

Live TV

 

The fifth International Day of Yoga (IDA) is being celebrated across the world with great enthusiasm. The United Nations headquarters was lit up with postures of 'Surya Namaskar' and the message of 'Yoga for Climate Action' as India's Permanent Mission to the UN kick-started its celebrations for the 5th International Day of Yoga.

Besides PM, top government functionaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah and senior BJP leaders are attending the International Yoga Day events across the country on Friday.

While the PM is participating in a mega yoga event in Ranchi, Shah is in Rohtak and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.
 
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda will perform yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg here.

Union Ministers, various government offices and institutions are also organising events to celebrate the IDY today.

The International Day of Yoga is celebrated annually on June 21 to raise global awareness about the benefits of the ancient Indian practice.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21 as 'International Day of Yoga', months after Prime Minister Modi proposed the idea. 

International Yoga Day 2019Yoga CelebrationsPM Narendra ModiIndia
