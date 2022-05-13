The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released the MP Board 5th and 8th result (MPBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022). The result has been released by Smt Rashmi Arun Shami, Principal Secretary, School Education, in the meeting hall of the State Education Centre. The MP Board 5th and 8th Result (MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2022) is available on the official website of the Board rskmp.in. The students who appeared in the examination can check the result by entering their roll number on the School Education Centre portal. Along with this, the press conference can be viewed by visiting the YouTube channel of the state education centres

The MP board 5th result was 90.01 percent, while on the other hand, the result of 8th class was 82.35 percent. The MPBSE had tweeted yesterday that the mp board 5th and 8th result will be released on Friday, May 13. Students are advised to keep checking the official website from time to time.

You can follow these steps to check MPBSE 5th, 8th Result 2022 Result

Step 1- To check the result, students should first visit the official website of the board rskmp.in.

Step 2- On the homepage of the website, click on the link 'MP Board Class 5, Class 8 Result 2022'.

Step 3- Now enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4- Your MP Board result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download that result and take a print out for the future

About 8.26 lakh students appeared in the MP Board Class 5th Exam 2022 while about 7.56 lakh students appeared in the 8th board examination (MP Board Class 8th Exam 2022). The MP Board had conducted the 5th and 8th examinations on the lines of the board after 12 years. The question papers for this exam were produced at the state level and the centre for the exam was created in other schools. Also, the answer copies were sent to other districts for evaluation.