MP: Engineer threatens to bomb US school bus, gets arrested

An engineer was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a school bus in the United States of America, police said on Sunday. "An engineer youth living in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh threatened to blow up a school in America. The crime branch of Bhopal had sent an alert to the Khandwa police two days ago. The police have arrested an engineer youth. The accused had sent threatening messages to an international group on a social media platform," said Chief Superintendent of police, Poonamchand Yadav. The accused is a resident of Mahadevi Nagar, Khandwa.

Police and security agencies from Delhi to Khandwa came into alert mode after the matter was reported. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

