Korba: A court here has sentenced to life Madhya Pradesh former deputy chief minister Pyarelal Kanwar's son Harbhajan and his wife for the murder of his younger brother and two other family members in 2021.

Along with the couple, the court on Wednesday also sentenced three others to life imprisonment in connection with the crime, which was the fallout of a property dispute.

Harish Kanwar (40), his wife Sumitra Kanwar (35) and their daughter Yashika (4) were brutally murdered at their house in Bhaisma village under Urga police station area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on April 21, 2021.

The assailants attacked them multiple times on head and other body parts with sharp-edged weapons.

Harish Kanwar's throat was chopped into pieces, Additional Public Prosecutor Krishna Kumar Dwivedi said.

District and Additional Sessions Judge (III) Sunil Kumar Nande on Wednesday convicted Harbhajan Singh Kanwar (52), his wife Dhankunwar (39), his brother-in-law Parmeshwar Kanwar (31), and two other persons Ramprasad Mannewar (31) and Surendra Singh Kanwar, Dwivedi said.

They were pronounced guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) and other provisions, he said.

Harbhajan had hatched the conspiracy to kill his brother over property and family disputes, Dwivedi said.

Police used a cell phone message exchanged between the accused Harbhajan and Parmeshwar as a key evidence.

"Gate khula hai, aap log aa jaaiye" was the message sent from Harbhajan's side to Parmeshwar, the prosecutor said.

After Harbhajan, his wife and two daughters went out for a walk in the wee hours of April 21, 2021, Parmeshwar reached the house on a motorcycle with two others and murdered the three persons.

The assailants did not kill Janki Bai, the mother of Harish and Harbhajan, who was present in the house at that time.

Police had arrested Harish's elder brother Harbhajan, his wife, brother-in-law and the two others in connection with the crime.

Pyarelal Kanwar was the deputy CM of the then undivided Madhya Pradesh during Digvijay Singh's government from 1993 to 1998. He died in 2011.