NewsIndia
MP SERIAL KILLER

MP Police to move fast-track court in Sagar serial killer case

The 18-year-old accused, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, had targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal in less than a week.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • The "serial killer" was arrested for allegedly murdering four private security guards
  • The 18-year-old Shivprasad Dhurve, had targeted sleeping security guards
  • He killed three of them in Sagar distt and the fourth one in Bhopal within a week

Trending Photos

MP Police to move fast-track court in Sagar serial killer case

Sagar (MP): The Madhya Pradesh police will move to a fast-track court in Sagar district for a speedy trial in the case related to a "serial killer" arrested for allegedly murdering four private security guards, while he was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday by a local court, an official said. The 18-year-old accused, identified as Shivprasad Dhurve, had targeted sleeping security guards and killed three of them in Sagar district and the fourth one in Bhopal in less than a week, police earlier said. Judicial Magistrate First Class Sonam Raghuvanshi on Tuesday sent Dhurve to jail under 14-day judicial custody after the end of his police remand, Sagar Superintendent of Police (SP) Tarun Nayak said.

Also Read: MP district on high alert after 'Stoneman' serial killer kills three; cops issue sketch

After his arrest on Friday last, the accused, a resident of a village in Sagar district, was interrogated by officials of different police stations about the killings. Nayak said the police will soon take the case to a fast-track court for a speedy trial and to ensure early conviction of the accused, who had done odd jobs in various states, including Goa and Maharashtra, in the last few years. The first three killings happened in 72 hours, while the fourth victim from Bhopal was bludgeoned to death a few hours before Dhurve was arrested on September 2, police have said.

Live Tv

mp serial killerMadhya Pradeshsagar serial killersagar serial killer arrestedMP Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why government decided to rename Rajpath and Central Vista lawn?
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Rishi Sunak lose when he was at cusp of winning?
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News raid on fake universities in India
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of accidental death due to negligence
DNA Video
DNA: ISI's failed conspiracy against Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 05, 2022
DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints