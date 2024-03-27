MPs From Which State Asked Maximum Questions In 17th Lok Sabha And Who Attended The Session Most? Some Interesting Facts

NEW DELHI: The performance of the 17th Lok Sabha and its members, including their attendance and party-wise engagement in Parliament, were analyzed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW). This comprehensive report assessed the performance of 521 sitting members, ex-members, and the Anglo-Indian nominated members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Sessions And Number Of Sitting In The 17th Lok Sabha

The 17th Lok Sabha convened 15 sessions between June 2019 and February 2024. During this period, it held 274 sittings, with an average of 55 days per year, marking the lowest number of sittings among all full-term Lok Sabhas. Notably, the longest session, the 1st session, lasted from June 17, 2019, to August 6, 2019, encompassing 37 sittings.

Bills Introduced And Passed In The 17th Lok Sabha

Out of 240 bills introduced, 222 were passed, 11 were withdrawn, and 6 remain pending in the 17th Lok Sabha. Additionally, 1 bill received assent.

State Wise Analysis Of MPs’ Performance in 17th Lok Sabha

In terms of attendance, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat MPs demonstrated the highest average attendance, with each attending an average of 216 out of 273 sittings. Maharashtra MPs led in the number of questions asked, averaging 315 questions per MP. Conversely, MPs from Manipur asked the fewest questions, with an average of 25 questions per MP.

Party Wise Analysis Of MPs’ Performance In 17th Lok Sabha

Members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) exhibited the highest average attendance, attending 229 out of 273 sittings on average. Conversely, members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arunachal Pradesh MPs recorded the lowest attendance, with an average of 57 and 127 sittings attended, respectively. Notably, NCP MPs raised the most questions on average, with each MP asking 410 questions, while Apna Dal (Soneylal) MPs asked the fewest, averaging only 5 questions per MP.

Top Questioners In 17th Lok Sabha

Among the top questioners, BJP MPs dominated the list. Notably, Dr Sukanta Majumdar from Balurghat, West Bengal, asked the highest number of questions, totalling 596. Dr Sudhir Gupta, the BJP MP from Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and Bidyut Baran Mahato, the BJP MP from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand took the second and the third sport in asking the highest number of questions respectively.

The highest number of Questions were related to Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Railways, according to the ADR report.

Summary And Highlights Of The ADR Report

-Out of 240 bills introduced in the 17th Lok Sabha, 222 were passed, 11 bills were withdrawn, and 6 bills remain pending. 1 bill was assented.

-In the 17th Lok Sabha, on average, 559 MPs have asked 165 questions and attended 189 out of 273 sittings.

-11 MPs from Chhattisgarh have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average, they have attended 216 out of 273 sittings.

The lowest average attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from Arunachal Pradesh. On average, they have attended 127 out of 273 sittings.

-Among the states, 49 MPs from Maharashtra have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average, they have asked 315 questions.

-Among the states, 2 MPs from Manipur have asked the least number of questions. On average, they have asked 25 questions.

-Among the political parties, 3 MPs from TDP have the highest average attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average, they have attended 229 out of 273 sittings.

-Among the political parties, the least attendance has been recorded by 2 MPs from AAP. On average, they have attended 57 out of 273 sittings.

-5 MPs from NCP have asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Lok Sabha. On average, they have asked 410 questions.

-2 MPs from Apna Dal (Soneylal) have asked the lowest number of questions. On average, they have asked only 5 questions.

-In the 17th Lok Sabha, Dr Sukanta Majumdar from BJP, an MP from Balurghat, West Bengal asked the highest number of questions, i.e., 596.