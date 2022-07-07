New Delhi: Former Minority Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday (July 7) said he will continue to work for the saffron party to ensure it has acceptability in all sections of the society. In an interview with news agency PTI, Naqvi said his tenure as a Parliamentarian has ended but his political and social journey will continue. "Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hain, abhi waqt ke imtihan aur bhi hain (there are still many challenges ahead in life). The way I have been working with full commitment to the welfare of society, I will continue to do so. Getting a responsibility is not as important as feeling responsible and being aware of the responsibility on your shoulders," the former Union minister said a day after his resignation.

Naqvi, whose Rajya Sabha term ended today, said he will continue to work for the welfare of weaker sections of society.

"I will constantly work for the party and do whatever is possible as a party worker to ensure that the party has acceptability in all sections of the society," he told the news agency.

Along with Naqvi, JD(U)'s RCP Singh had also tendered his resignation to PM Modi on Wednesday. As per PTI sources, Modi had praised Naqvi and Singh during the cabinet meeting earlier on Wednesday for their contribution to the country during their tenure.

Meanwhile, Naqvi extended wishes to Union minister Smriti Irani who took the additional charge of the Ministry of Minority Affairs today. "Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections," the former Minority Affairs Minister tweeted.

Best wishes to Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smt @smritiirani Ji on taking additional charge of Minority Affairs Ministry.Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s commitment to “Development with Dignity” of all sections pic.twitter.com/Zmii8qzp9l — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 7, 2022

Notably, after Naqvi's resignation, there is no Muslim face left in the Union Council of Ministers and among the BJP's 395 Members of Parliament.

(With agency inputs)