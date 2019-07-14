close

West Bengal

Mukul Roy is 'Made In China Chanakya', says TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday took a dig at BJP leader Mukul Roy and said that Roy's claim that 107 MLAs in West Bengal are going to join BJP soon is baseless. The TMC MP advised Roy to stop looking at other parties and focus on the Councillors of his constituency.

File photo of Mamata Banerjee with nephew Abhishek Banerjee

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday took a dig at BJP leader Mukul Roy and said that Roy's claim that 107 MLAs in West Bengal are going to join BJP soon is baseless. The TMC MP advised Roy to stop looking at other parties and focus on the Councillors of his constituency.

Abhishek Banerjee, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, told Zee News that Roy is incapable of handling his constituency and then speak about impressing the MLAs of other political parties to join the BJP. Banerjee asserted that Roy must feel ashamed over the fact that he had failed to stop 10 councillors of his constituency from leaving the BJP. Calling Roy a 'Made In China Chanakya', Banerjee added that Roy must think that when he was unable to stop his own councillors from leaving the BJP how will he manage to bring 107 MLAs from TMC and other parties in BJP's fold.

On Saturday, Roy had claimed that 107 MLAs of West Bengal belonging to Communist Party (Marxist) (CPM), Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) will be joining the BJP soon. Speaking at a press conference, Roy had said, "We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us."

Roy made the stunning claim weeks after around 50 TMC Councillors and three MLAs, one belonging to CPM, joined the BJP after the party's landslide victory in 2019 Lok Sabha election. It is to be noted that the BJP had performed exceptionally well in West Bengal, winning 18 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The ruling TMC managed to win only 22 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious on just 2 seats.

West BengalAbhishek BanerjeeMukul RoyTMCBJP
