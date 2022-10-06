NewsIndia
MULAYAM SINGH YADAV

Mulayam Singh health update: SP founder still in ICU and remains critical, says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

The founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is critical

 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, remains in the Intensive Care Unit
  • The hospital released a bulletin stating that Mulayam Singh Yadav is receiving life-saving drugs
  • Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to the Medanta hospital to inquire about Yadav's health on Wednesday

Trending Photos

Mulayam Singh health update: SP founder still in ICU and remains critical, says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is critical, the hospital said on Thursday. A bulletin stated that he is receiving life-saving drugs.

"Mulayam Singh Ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital quotes that Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

Also Read: Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, is on life-saving drugs: Medanta Hospital

The Samajwadi Party also tweeted the health update on its official account.  On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to the Medanta hospital to inquire about Yadav's health. He also met Akhilesh Yadav, Yadav's son and SP chief. Khattar later told reporters, "There is some improvement." However, we cannot say that he is no longer in the "risk zone." More information will be available in a day or two."

(Inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Mulayam Singh YadavSamajwadi PartyMedanta hospitalHaryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal KhattarICU

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Rural Revolution' against Gadgets
DNA Video
DNA: Sangh's new 'picture' says something!
DNA Video
DNA: 5 persons killed in Bandra Worli sea link accident
DNA Video
DNA: 'Commando dogs' to be deployed to protect cheetahs
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 05, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Mythological analysis of 'Ramayana' and 'Adipurush'
DNA Video
DNA: Why most children in orphanages of country are daughters?
DNA Video
DNA: Free facilities...just a fantasy!
DNA Video
DNA : Who killed DG Hemant Lohia?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 04, 2022