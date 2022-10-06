Mulayam Singh health update: SP founder still in ICU and remains critical, says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital
The founder of the Samajwadi Party, Mulayam Singh Yadav remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is critical
- Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, remains in the Intensive Care Unit
- The hospital released a bulletin stating that Mulayam Singh Yadav is receiving life-saving drugs
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to the Medanta hospital to inquire about Yadav's health on Wednesday
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is critical, the hospital said on Thursday. A bulletin stated that he is receiving life-saving drugs.
मेदांता अस्पताल ने जारी किया आदरणीय नेताजी का हेल्थ बुलेटिन: pic.twitter.com/jY5kLK8sW4— Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 6, 2022
"Mulayam Singh Ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital quotes that Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.
Also Read: Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, is on life-saving drugs: Medanta Hospital
The Samajwadi Party also tweeted the health update on its official account. On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to the Medanta hospital to inquire about Yadav's health. He also met Akhilesh Yadav, Yadav's son and SP chief. Khattar later told reporters, "There is some improvement." However, we cannot say that he is no longer in the "risk zone." More information will be available in a day or two."
(Inputs from PTI)
Live Tv
More Stories