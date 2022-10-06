Mulayam Singh health update: SP founder still in ICU and remains critical, says Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

New Delhi: Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, remains in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where his condition is critical, the hospital said on Thursday. A bulletin stated that he is receiving life-saving drugs.

"Mulayam Singh Ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital quotes that Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The Samajwadi Party also tweeted the health update on its official account. On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar paid a visit to the Medanta hospital to inquire about Yadav's health. He also met Akhilesh Yadav, Yadav's son and SP chief. Khattar later told reporters, "There is some improvement." However, we cannot say that he is no longer in the "risk zone." More information will be available in a day or two."

(Inputs from PTI)