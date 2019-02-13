हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Mulayam Singh Yadav backs return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister

While Mulayam has openly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, son Akhilesh Yadav remains a vocal critic and has even joined SP with nemesis BSP to challenge BJP.

Mulayam Singh Yadav backs return of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister
File photo

New Delhi: That there are no permanent enemies in politics was amply evident in Parliament on Wednesday when Mulayam Singh Yadav said that he would want Narendra Modi to get another term as Prime Minister.

Even as the Samajwadi Party, under Mulayam's son Akhilesh, has joined hands with long-time nemesis Bahujan Samaj Party in a bid to challenge BJP, the founder of the party openly showcased his support for PM Modi. "We want him (Narendra Modi) to become Prime Minister once again. I congratulate him for trying to taking everyone together" he said in Lok Sabha. "He has done good work and nobody can raise a finger against him."

As Mulayam - standing right next to Sonia Gandhi - heaped praise, PM Modi smiled and folded his hands in gratitude for the words of appreciation.

The words of appreciation from Mulayam come at a time when son Akhilesh has openly challenged BJP in Uttar Pradesh and has been a vocal critic of the Centre. He has even participated in mega rallies organised by opposition parties, including the one in Kolkata which was organised last month by TMC.

All has not been well between the father and the son ever since a family feud broke out within SP. While Mulayam is the patriarch of the party, he is believed to be closer to brother Shivpal Yadav who broke away from SP to form Samajwadi Secular Morcha. Shivpal has said that SP's alliance with BSP is a blatant betrayal of what Mulayam fought against. As for Mulayam himself, he has been seen sharing the stage with Akhilesh as well as a number of opposition leaders - including Rahul Gandhi and Chandrababu Naidu - in recent months even as he has refrained from any direct attack on BJP.

In the past, however, Mulayam has minced no words in attacking Modi. Before the 2014 elections, he said BJP cannot be trusted - even calling Modi a liar and saying he does not have any vision for the country.

Once Modi became PM, Mulayam also accused him of copying SP's schemes of adopting villages and constructing toilets.

Tags:
Mulayam Singh YadavSPSamajwadi PartyAkhilesh YadavBSPBJPLok Sabha election 2019general election 2019India election 2019
Next
Story

96 jawans of Central Armed Police Forces committed suicide in 2018: MHA report

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi