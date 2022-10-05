Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, is on life-saving drugs: Medanta Hospital

New Delhi: The condition of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav remains critical, the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is admitted, said on Wednesday (October 5, 2022). The 82-year-old leader, who was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday, is currently being treated in the ICU and is on life-saving drugs.

"Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists," the SP said on its official Twitter account.

मेदांता अस्पताल ने जारी किया आदरणीय नेताजी का हेल्थ बुलेटिन :



Sh. Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram by a comprehensive team of specialists. — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 5, 2022

As per reports, Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22.

The SP patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.