Mumbai

Mumbai: 63 COVID-19 cases reported, almost 50 per cent less than Sunday's addition

Earlier, on Sunday, Mumbai had reported 123 COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai: 63 COVID-19 cases reported, almost 50 per cent less than Sunday's addition
Pic Credit: File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai on Monday reported 63 COVID-19 cases, almost 50 percent less than Sunday's addition of 123, taking the tally here to 10,60,792, a civic official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,40,407, leaving the metropolis with 822 active cases, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the caseload doubling time was 6,347 days.

It also revealed the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far was 1,69,60,984, of which 5,810 took place in the last 24 hours.

