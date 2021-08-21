हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Param Bir Singh

Mumbai police file fourth extortion case against Param Bir Singh

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate.

Mumbai police file fourth extortion case against Param Bir Singh
File photo

Mumbai: A new extortion case has been registered by Mumbai Police against former Mumbai Commissioners of Police (CP) Parambir Singh and five others including suspended police officer Sachin Waze.

According to the FIR copy, the complaint has been registered against Parambir Singh, Sachin Vaze, Sumit Singh alias Chintu, Alpesh Patel, Vinay Singh alias Bablu and Riyaz Bhati, under sections 384, 385, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Friday in the Goregaon Police station.

A businessman Bimal Agrawal has filed this complaint against former CP. This is the fourth extortion case against Singh and the second filed in Mumbai, according to news agency ANI.

Earlier on July 23, a case of extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane City Police Commissionerate.

The Enforcement Directorate had previously summoned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner to record a statement in connection with the Rs 100 crore money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, on July 12, sought more time from the ED to appear before it ahead of his summons citing health reasons.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. 

Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency`s (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.

The case against the former Home Minister was registered on May 11.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Param Bir SinghMumbai corruption caseFormer Mumbai Police Commissioner
Next
Story

Leaders of 19 Opposition parties meet virtually, make 11 demands including SC-monitored probe into use of Pegasus

Must Watch

PT18M30S

Orange Alert: Heavy rain in many areas of Delhi NCR