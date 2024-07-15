Advertisement
AMBANI WEDDING

Mumbai Police Heightens Security After Suspicious 'Bomb at Ambani's Wedding' X Post

The Mumbai Police increased security after a suspicious post made by an X (formerly Twitter) user about a bomb threat at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 07:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
The Mumbai Police is investigating a suspicious post made by an X (formerly Twitter) user about a bomb threat at the wedding of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani. The post, though considered a hoax, led the police to enhance security measures around the wedding venue at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

The Suspicious Post

A senior police officer disclosed that the police were alerted about the post on Sunday night. The post by the user @FFSFIR stated, "A shameless thought crept into my mind that if a bomb went off at Ambani's wedding, half the world would turn upside down. Trillions of dollars in one pin code." Despite the police treating it as a hoax, they did not take any risks and intensified security around the Jio World Convention Centre, where Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, on Friday.

 Security Measures

The police ensured optimal security arrangements at the wedding venue and its surroundings to prevent any untoward incidents during the wedding on Friday and the receptions that concluded on Sunday. According to police sources, although the message was considered a hoax, the police team monitoring social media posts will investigate it further. 

The police received the alert about the tweet on Saturday night. While no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet, the police are trying to identify the person behind the post and ascertain their motive. The officer stated that despite assessing the post as a hoax, extra precautions were taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

In a related incident, the Mumbai Police arrested two individuals for entering the wedding venue without an invitation. The arrests were made after it was discovered that the individuals had gatecrashed the event, which was attended by numerous dignitaries from around the world.

