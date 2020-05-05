हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bois Locker Room

Mumbai Police's stern message on 'Bois Locker Room': No room for disrespecting women

Massive outrage erupted online after reports emerged out of shocking Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room' being used by some persons, mostly teenagers of some top schools in the national capital, to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts including rape.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Massive outrage erupted online after reports emerged out of shocking Instagram group 'Bois Locker Room' being used by some persons, mostly teenagers of some top schools in the national capital, to share objectionable pictures of minor girls and discuss illegal acts including rape.

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities, following which the group started being called out on social media.

The Mumbai Police put out a strong message on Twitter on the incident making it clear that 'there is no room for disrespecting women'. A post shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Police stated that 'Boys will be boys' has never been an acceptable excuse and shall never be. The tweet also carried a hasgtag #StopThemYoung.

The post accompanied a grey plate that reads, "Boys lock err? No room for disrespecting women."

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. Twenty two other boys have also have been identified and shall be grilled.

According to the police, some of the members in the group were above 18 years of age. 

Taking sou motu cognisance of reports regarding the group, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on May 4 asserted that those who were part of the Instagram group whould not be spared.

