Mumbai rains: Two building crashes claim lives of 13, including 8 children; contractor booked

New Delhi: Two separate building collapse incidents in Maharashtra’s Mumbai killed at least 13, including eight children.

On Thursday evening, a house crash at Dahisar, a western suburb of Mumbai, led to the death of an individual. One person died after three houses in a chawl crashed, PTI reported. The incident occurred at Lokhandi Chawl in Shivaji Nagar area of Dahisar east around 6.35 pm, officials said.

Earlier on Wednesday night, eight children and three adults were killed and seven others injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed on another structure in Malwani area of Mumbai. Another body was found later during the rescue and search operation on Thursday. In the Malad building collapse, among the 12 killed, nine members belonged to the same family. The building collapsed on another at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area of suburban Malad, the officials said.

Mumbai witnessed incessant rains during the onset of the monsoon on Wednesday.

The Malad building was constructed illegally and had suffered damage in cyclone Tauktae, which passed close to the Mumbai coast last month, police was quoted as saying by PTI. The contractor has been arrested on culpable homicide charge, police added.

The deceased have been identified as - Sahil Sarfaraz Sayyed (9), Arifa Sheikh (9), Shafiq Md Saleem Siddiqui (45), Tausif Shafiq Siddiqui (15), Aalisha Shafiq Siddiqui (10), Alfisa Shafiq Siddiqui (1.5 years), Afina Shafik Siddiqui (6), Ishrat Bano Shafiq Siddiqui (40), Rahisa Bano Rafik Siddiqui (40), Tahes Safik Siddiqui (12), John Irranna (13) and a 60-year-old man named only as Sardar.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the house collapse at Malwani, while the Centre will provide an additional Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to them.

(With agency inputs)

