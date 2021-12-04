Muzaffarpur eye hospital's OT, pharmacy sealed after 13 people lose vision following cataract surgery in Bihar

Muzaffarpur: Operation Theatre and medicine shop of the local eye hospital in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur has been sealed after multiple patients lost eyesight following cataract surgery a few days ago. "Today as per order, operation theatre and medicine shop has been sealed," says Manisha, Additional Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), East Muzaffarpur.

A total of 13 people so far have lost their eyesight following cataract surgery at a local eye hospital in Muzaffarpur, District civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday (December 1).

Four people reported on Wednesday (December 1) that they lost vision in their eyes while at least nine people had reported losing their eyesight on Tuesday (December 2) after they were operated upon for cataract, the official said. The eye hospital had set up a cataract camp in which on November 22 many people from nearby areas who arrived to attend the camp were operated upon.

At least 25 people who had undergone cataract operations there complained of pain in their eyes and contacted the hospital, after which the eyes of almost half a dozen people were extracted. The civil surgeon constituted a special team to investigate the matter. The team is expected to submit its report.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra moved an adjournment motion in Bihar Legislative Council on the issue of 13 people losing their eyesight after a cataract operation at a hospital in Muzaffarpur.

Live TV