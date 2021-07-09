Nagaland government announces 7-day Unlock 2 from July 11, check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Nagaland government on Thursday (July 9, 2021) announced the state will be undergoing the second phase of unlocking from July 11 for seven days. The announcement was made by government spokesperson Neiba Kronu. The unlock process in Nagaland began on July 1, 2021.

The decision was taken in a High Powered Committee (HPC) meeting on COVID-19 which was chaired by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio himself. Kronu, who is also the Minister for Planning and Coordination, Land Revenue and Parliamentary Affairs, said that the HPC decided to relax shopping hours from 6 am to 4 pm, he said.

Sports activities would also be allowed with a gathering of up to 100 people.

A COVID-19 negative report has been made mandatory for persons entering the state. The test should be conducted not before 72 hours of entry.

Mmhonlumo Kikon, HPC co-spokesperson and advisor, said that the meeting also decided to permit stoppage of select trains at Dimapur, the only train station of the state, from July 11 by adhering to strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The authorities also revealed that the HPC also reviewed the state’s preparedness for a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Nagaland reported 64 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, increasing the tally to 25,727. The data on Thursday has taken the recovery rate to 91.35 percent from 91.08 percent on Wednesday. With no fresh fatality, the coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 505, the authorities said. At present, there are 1,004 active cases in the state.

“So far, a total of 2,35,080 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, Dr. Kikon said.

A total of 5,75,023 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 4,93,685 people, of whom 81,338 received both doses,” said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

