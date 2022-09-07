NewsIndia
'Narendra Modi is playing a foul game, BUT...': Mamata Banerjee's MP throws direct CHALLENGE to Prime Minister

Trinamool Congress MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee directly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abuse of power. He even complained in the Uttarpara meeting that the BJP government at the Centre is plotting to break the government in various states, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana.

West Bengal state leaders and ministers are being arrested by ED-CBI. Many Trinamool Congress leaders-ministers had already raised complaints against the two agencies of the central government. Now Trinamool Congress MP from Serampore Kalyan Banerjee directly accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abuse of power. He even complained in the Uttarpara meeting that the BJP government at the Centre is plotting to break the government in various states, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, Telangana. Therefore, CBI-ED is being used.

At the Uttarpara meeting, Kalyan Banerjee throws a direct challenge to PM Modi. He said, "BJP knows that they will not be able to come to power with the people's mandate in those states. Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows that the voices of opposition leaders in those states have to be silenced. Opposition parties should be intimidated. Opposition parties must be crushed. He could not break the government of Jharkhand. Now he is plotting to break the government in West Bengal. Narendra Modi, we will see how much courage you have." By throwing this challenge, he has created a stir in state politics. Political experts also believe that reducing the number of seats of the BJP in Bengal would be a suitable answer to this!

Kalyan Banerjee also alleged that the Narendra Modi government is playing a 'foul game'. He claimed, "BJP has crossed all limits of democratic norms. So, this time, Trinamool Congress is going to play an all-out game with the BJP."

