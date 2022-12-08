‘Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra …’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech after BJP's Gujarat win
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of Gujarat after the saffron party stormed back to power with a thumping majority. He thanked people of Gujarat for the unprecedented support while addressing an event at the party's headquarters in Delhi. He also took this opportunity to express his joy over his party leader and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel winning with a record margin to retain his post.
Notably, Patel defeated his nearest Congress rival Amee Yajni from Ghatlodia seat by nearly two lakh votes. He bagged a total of 213,530 votes against Yajnik's 21,267, as per the data updated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Modi, during his address, also slammed Congress, saying the saffron camp won with their “vision” and the result of Gujarat elections clearly prove that people are unhappy about “dynasty politics” and rising corruption.
As the BJP has been shown the exit door in the state of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modis still thanked the voters. As per the final results in the state, Congress won 40 seats of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh assembly while the saffron had to settle with only 25.
Top quotes from PM Modi's victory speech after Gujarat results:
- “I had told the people of Gujarat that this time Narendra's record should be broken. I promised that Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra can break Narendra's record. Gujarat has broken all records by giving the biggest mandate to BJP in the history of Gujarat.
- “The youth vote only when they have confidence, and the work of the government is visible. Today, when the youth have voted for the BJP in large numbers, the message behind it is very clear that the youth have tested, tested and trusted our work.”
- “The results of Gujarat have proved how strong is the desire of the common man for a developed India. The message is clear that whenever there is a challenge before the country, people show their faith in BJP.”
- “In the last eight years, the country has focused on empowering the poor as well as developing modern infrastructure. We have set out with a broad goal of nation building, so looking at the political gains and losses of just five years, we do not make any announcement.”
- “The last few elections should be analysed on a big canvas. Those who call themselves neutral, who need to be neutral, where they stand, when and how they change colours? And how they play the game, it is very important for the country to know this.”
