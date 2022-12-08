‘Narendra will work hard so that Bhupendra …’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s speech after BJP's Gujarat win

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of Gujarat after the saffron party stormed back to power with a thumping majority. He thanked people of Gujarat for the unprecedented support while addressing an event at the party's headquarters in Delhi. He also took this opportunity to express his joy over his party leader and Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel winning with a record margin to retain his post.

Notably, Patel defeated his nearest Congress rival Amee Yajni from Ghatlodia seat by nearly two lakh votes. He bagged a total of 213,530 votes against Yajnik's 21,267, as per the data updated by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Modi, during his address, also slammed Congress, saying the saffron camp won with their “vision” and the result of Gujarat elections clearly prove that people are unhappy about “dynasty politics” and rising corruption.

As the BJP has been shown the exit door in the state of Himachal Pradesh, PM Modis still thanked the voters. As per the final results in the state, Congress won 40 seats of the 68 constituencies in Himachal Pradesh assembly while the saffron had to settle with only 25.

Top quotes from PM Modi's victory speech after Gujarat results: