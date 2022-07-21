New Delhi: American Space Agency NASA has taken the internet by storm after it shared a rainbow-coloured image of Pluto on its official Instagram account. NASA keeps on sharing amazing photographs of celestial bodies on its social media platforms. The space agency on Wednesday (July 20, 2022) posted an incredible image of Pluto, which is present at the outermost edge of our solar system, that has set the internet on fire.

"Where does the rainbow end? Pluto isn't really a psychedelic riot of colors - this translated color image was created by New Horizons scientists to highlight the many subtle color differences between the planet's distinct regions," NASA said in the post.

"Pluto has a complex, varied surface with jumbled mountains reminiscent of Europa, networks of carved-out valleys, old, heavily cratered terrain sitting right next to new, smooth icy plains, and even what might be wind-blown dunes," it added.

Meanwhile, the post, till now, has received over 9.20 lakh likes and thousands of comments on Instagram. The photo was captured by spacecraft New Horizons, which was launched on January 19, 2006. New Horizons conducted a six-month-long flyby study of Pluto and its moons in summer 2015 and continues to explore the distant solar system.