National Broadcaster Doordarshan Changes Colour Of Its Logo To Saffron, Sparks Row

NEW DELHI: The national broadcaster, Doordarshan sparked a fresh controversy after it changed the colour of its historic flagship logo from red to saffron. The colour of DD National’s current logo is blue and saffron. The announcement regarding the change in the colour of its logo was made on X where the national broadcaster shared a video along with a message: “While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before. Experience the all-new DD News!”

Because if it is on DD News, it… pic.twitter.com/YH230pGBKs — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 16, 2024

However, a bitter political row has now erupted over the alleged ''saffronisation'' of the national broadcaster with the opposition parties attacking the Narendra Modi regime over the change in the colour of the DD's logo. While Doordarshan has played down the issue as a mere change of visual aesthetic, the Opposition parties have questioned the need for changing the colour of its logo just right ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Leading the Opposition charge, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar posted on X, “National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel — it’s not Prasar Bharati any more, it’s Prachar (publicity) Bharati!” Interestingly, Sircar had served as the CEO of Prasar Bharati between 2012 and 2014.

It will influence voters, by overlaying the colour one religion and Sangh parivar colour with a ‘neutral’ Public Broadcaster and a biassed Govt/Regime! pic.twitter.com/g7m0PH9nMf — Jawhar Sircar (@jawharsircar) April 20, 2024

Congress leader Manish Tewari, who was the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister between 2012 to 2014, also alleged that it was BJP government's attempt to capture government institutions.

In response to the opposition criticism, Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi clarified that the new DD logo has “a catchy orange colour, not saffron”. "It is not just the logo that we have changed, the entire look and feel has been upgraded. It is incorrect and unfortunate that people are reading more into this. We were working on changing the look and feel of DD for the past six to eight months," he told reporters.

While the national broadcaster changed the colour of its logo to blue, yellow and red in recent years, the two petals and globe at the centre of the logo have remained intact.