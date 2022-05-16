Dengue is a viral infection. Which is transmitted to humans through a type of mosquito bite. Only the female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes can spread the dengue virus and in fact, these mosquitoes can transfer the infection only when they themselves are infected. This virus is also known as the dengue virus (DENV). Dengue contains a serious condition when your blood vessels are damaged and pores form. During this time, the number of clotting cells (platelets) in your bloodstream decreases. This can lead to shock, internal bleeding, organ failure, and even death. Dengue is now the name of fear. Because every day hundreds of patients are admitted to various hospitals with the symptoms of this disease. The common symptoms of dengue are the same as other viral diseases. Many have taken treatment on their own initiative for so long. But this time the symptoms of dengue have changed. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported some of the worst symptoms of dengue.

Dengue: Why does it occur?

Dengue fever is caused by the female Aedes mosquito-borne virus. They lay their eggs inside the water pot and fertilizes along the wet walls. And in 2 to 7 days, dryworms come out of them. Especially when the eggs are submerged in water as a result of rain or through some other source. Within 4 days, the larvae start consuming microorganisms and particles organic matter. And the body is transformed. They then change from a larvae to a pupa. Pupa does not take food. They change in the shape of an adult body in just two days. And flies away as a mosquito. Then, the skin of the newly formed adult pupal breaks and comes out of the water. The entire life cycle of Aedes mosquitoes can be completed in one and a half to three weeks.

Dengue: Places where Aedes mosquitoes grow

The house, various abandoned furniture, the surroundings of the building are the proper place to lay the eggs of the Aedes mosquito. This Aedes mosquito carrying dengue germs lay eggs even in the winter. Moreover, many larvae are born when they touch the water during the rainy season. The Aedes mosquito carrying dengue in damp and humid places can sometimes live for more than two years. Therefore, not only at this time, but throughout the year, the work of preventing the breeding of dengue has to be done. Many times, it is seen that adult Aedes mosquitoes prefer to live in warm, humid and relatively dark places. So there is no doubt that this mosquito settles on sofas, beds, cupboards, rakes of the house, behind the door and under the bed. The government authorities are only providing medicines to the public roads, drains and bushes. So you have to do the work of mosquito prevention in and around your own house.

Dengue: When does the fever occurs?

From May to September, the risk of dengue fever is high, especially during the summer and rainy season. However, dengue fever is not much during the winter. At the beginning of the rainy season, the new dengue virus from that larvae is spread through the Aedes mosquito. Many times, in elite areas of the city, large buildings and establishments increase the aedes mosquito more. Therefore, it can be seen that dengue fever is also more common in the people of these areas.

Dengue: Who are at high risk?

There can be a total of 4 types of dengue virus. Therefore, dengue fever can also occur 4 times. However, it is sad that those who have suffered from dengue fever before, but in the next stage, if there is dengue again, it becomes a serious condition. This phenomenon is especially common in young children or young adolescents.

Dengue: What are the symptoms?

The dengue fever phases can be divided into three parts. The whole period goes one step by step and shows different symptoms at each step. The symptoms of dengue disease, including each phase and the common symptoms of dengue fever, are all highlighted below. The most common symptom of dengue is fever with one of the following:

1. Nausea or vomiting

2. rash

3. Any injury marks on the body

4. severe abdominal pain,

5. difficulty in breathing or Bleeding from your nose, gums, vomiting or stool.

The symptoms of dengue usually last for 2-7 days. Most people will recover after about a week. Dengue starts abruptly after a typical incubation period of 5-7 days and the course follows 3 stages: fever, severe and recovery.

Dengue: Basic phase (fever)

1. This fever usually lasts for 2-7 days.

2. Other signs and symptoms may include severe headaches.

3. Retro-orbital eye pain; There may be muscle, joint and bone pain.

4. Macular or maculopular rashes occur.

5. And with minor hemorrhagic scars, epistaxies, bleeding from the gums can be seen.

5. Some patients develop oropharynx and mouth erythema within the first 24-48 hours after the onset of fever.

Dengue: Warning sign

1. Fever occurs late during deference and it includes continuous vomiting.

2. Severe abdominal pain,

3. Accumulation of fluid in the legs, Mucosal bleeding,

4. Difficulty in breathing

4. Laziness/restlessness, hypotension.

5. Liver growth and progressive growth.

Dengue: Critical phase (severe fever)

1. The critical stage of dengue usually lasts for 24-48 hours.

2. At this stage most patients improve medically. But within a few hours of those who have blood loss, a significant increase in vascular adia can lead to severe dengue.

3. It compresses the pulse pressure with an increase in diastolic blood pressure.

4. Patients may experience pleural effusion, ascites, hypoproteinemia, or hemoconcentration.

5. Patients may seem well despite the initial signs of shock. However, once hypotension develops, systolic blood pressure drops rapidly and irreversible shock and death may occur despite relapse.

6. Patients may also develop severe hemorrhagic manifestations. It also includes hematemesis, bloody stools, or menorrhagia, especially if they are in chronic shock.

7. Abnormal manifestations include hepatitis, myocarditis, pancreatitis and encephalitis.

Dengue: Healing stage

1. As the plasma leakage decreases, the patient enters the stage of well-being

2. The extravavated intravenous fluid and pleural and abdominal secretion begin to re-absorb.

3. As a patient's well-being improves, the hemodynamic condition stabilizes (although she may manifest bradycardia), and there is diuresis.

4. The patient's hematocrit freezes or may fall due to the fluid effect of the reabsorbed fluid.

5. The number of white blood cells usually begins to increase.

6. Then the platelet count is also restored.

7. The convalescent-phase rash can decay and become pruritic.

Dengue: Treatment of Fever

1. In case of dengue fever, doctors recommend taking medicines such as paracetamol in the initial stage.

2. If there is dengue fever, it is recommended to eat more liquid food.

3. If there are more complications or if the patient's body develops a rash of red color, do not panic and consult a doctor.

4. If there is no rash, if there is no bleeding from the base of the gums, then it should be understood that the fever is not serious.

5. If there is no severe pain in any part of the body, you can avoid going to the doctor or going to the hospital. And you can rest at home.

6. If the fever is not serious, take paracetamol at home. Continue to eat more liquid food.

7. We know that if there is dengue, there is a water vacuum in the patient's body. If there is dehydration, the chances of kidney failure can increase. So to avoid kidney failure and to keep the body normal, you have to eat a lot of liquid food and water.

8. You can eat cold sherbet made at home, any fresh desi fruit juice.

9. Dengue mosquitoes bite most of the time during the day. Try to wear a big dress. You should avoid wearing half-sleeved clothes at home. You can't even walk outside wearing shorts. You will go out of the house wearing full sleeves and full pants.

10. Aedes mosquitoes grow in stagnant water. For this, after five to seven days, the water trapped in the ac, under the fridge, should be cleaned.

11. If there is a flower tub in the sitting, clean all the dirty water stuck there.

12. Always keep yourself and your surroundings clean. Community Efort is inevitable to prevent dengue.

Dengue: Foods to Eat

Papaya leaf juice: Although it is surprising to hear, papaya leaf juice is a very useful remedy, especially for dengue patients. We know that platelets are reduced in the body of a dengue patient. As a result, he/she needs to increase his blood circulation. Papaya leaves contain many types of enzymes that help to increase your platelets. It contains kimopen and papain enzymes. They are very beneficial for the body, especially in reducing anemia. Doctors recommend consuming 30 ml of pepe patara juice per day. And this juice can be made at home as it is readily available.

Orange Juice: Orange works very well in the case of dengue fever. Orange juice contains a lot of vitamin C. There are also many antioxidants. Both these ingredients are very beneficial for a patient suffering from dengue fever. They are able to increase your immune system. As a result, the fever decreases very quickly by taking orange and orange juice.

Pomegranate: We know that if there is dengue, we have to eat a lot of vitamin-like food. There are many types of vital nutrients in pomegranate. These are very beneficial for your body and are rich in nutrients. Apart from this, pomegranate also contains many types of minerals which are very beneficial for the patient. If you take pomegranate, the conica increases in the blood. It also helps to reduce anemia. What's even more interesting is that pomegranate reduces the patient's weakness and fatigue. The feeling of tiredness also goes away.

Kiwifruit: It helps in reducing dengue fever. It contains a lot of vitamins. Moreover, this fruit also contains potassium. This potassium increases the amount of electrolytes in the patient's body. It helps to keep blood pressure under control. Increases the amount of red blood cells in your body. Increases your immune system and heals faster.

Coconut Water: If there is a fever of dengue, the water in the patient's body decreases. That is, the dehydration of the patient is seen. At this time, the patient should drink a lot of water. Moreover, it is not necessary to drink only water. It should be rich in vitamins and minerals. For this, coconut water is the best option in a word. Since there are a lot of electrolytes and nutrients present in the water. Coconut water is a very effective liquid food for a patient suffering from dengue fever.

Turmeric: It is a very important ingredient in reducing dengue fever. Turmeric contains a lot of antioxidants. They do a lot of work to reduce the fever. Apart from this, if you mix turmeric with milk, you will get many benefits. This drink will help to reduce your fever very quickly. Turmeric will also help in boosting your immunity.

Fenugreek: Fenugreek is an ancient ingredient to reduce fever. Fenugreek oil cools your head and provides coolness to the body. Fenugreek also helps the patient to fall asleep faster. Moreover, even if the patient has a high fever, it is possible to reduce it by fenugreek. But fenugreek is an ingredient that is not suitable for everyone. Many times the patient cannot take the pungent smell of fenugreek. Therefore, before using fenugreek, the doctor should do the jigsaw at least once.

Broccoli: Broccoli is much more beneficial in reducing dengue fever. Broccoli contains a lot of vitamin K. It is very useful in increasing the platelet count of the blood. It also contains many antioxidants. These will help to increase the immunity of the patient suffering from dengue in the body.

Spinach: Rich in omego-3 fatty acids and iron. Spinach makes your body's immune system stronger. Your blood platelets continue to grow very quickly. Therefore, the patient with dengue fever will have to eat a lot of spinach. But it should be well boiled and cooked and eaten. Otherwise, nutrients will not be available.

Dengue: Foods To Avoid

Extra spicy food: The patient suffering from dengue fever should refrain from feeding extra spicy food. Because at this time, excessive consumption of such food damages the stomac wall. As a result, there may be a permanent injury.

Caffeinated foods: A patient suffering from dengue fever must eat more liquid food. Therefore, caffeinated foods should be avoided. This is because such foods increase your heart rate. As a result, there is fatigue and fatigue in you. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid them.

If you see complex symptoms with dengue fever, you need to consult a doctor very soon. Apart from this, if there is dengue fever, special attention should also be paid to the patient's eating habits. Experienced doctors have advised patients suffering from dengue fever to eat a number of healthy foods regularly. At the same time, there are a few foods that you should avoid.