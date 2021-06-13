NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacant posts, check details here

New Delhi: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released notification for applications for 1500 posts for the ITI passed candidates. The application process has begun on June 10 and the last date to apply is July 9, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NCL: http://nclcil.in/

Vacancy:

Fitter: 800 posts

Electrician: 500 posts

Welder: 100 posts

Motor Machinic: 100 posts

Total posts: 1500

Educational qualification:

For the post of welder, the candidate should be 8th or ITI passes in welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based institutes only.

For the post of Electrician, the candidates should be 10th or ITI passed in Electric Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

For the post of fitter, candidates should be 10th or ITI passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

For the post of Motor Machine, candidates should be10th or ITI passed in Motor Machanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

Age Limit:

Candidates should be between the age of 16 to 24 years as of June 30.

For more details check the notification on the official website of NCL at http://nclcil.in/

