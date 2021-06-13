हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacant posts, check details here

Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for 1500 posts for the ITI passed candidates. The application has started on June 10.

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1500 vacant posts, check details here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has released notification for applications for 1500 posts for the ITI passed candidates. The application process has begun on June 10 and the last date to apply is July 9, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of NCL: http://nclcil.in/

Vacancy:
Fitter: 800 posts
Electrician: 500 posts 
Welder: 100 posts
Motor Machinic: 100 posts
Total posts: 1500

Educational qualification:

For the post of welder, the candidate should be 8th or ITI passes in welder trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based institutes only.

For the post of Electrician, the candidates should be 10th or ITI passed in Electric Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

For the post of fitter, candidates should be 10th or ITI passed in Fitter Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

For the post of Motor Machine, candidates should be10th or ITI passed in Motor Machanic Trade from NCVT/SCVT recognized UP/MP based Institutes only.

Age Limit:
Candidates should be between the age of 16 to 24 years as of June 30.

For more details check the notification on the official website of NCL at http://nclcil.in/

ALSO READ: Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for Sub-Inspector post, first time transgenders can apply too

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021Northern Coalfields LimitedGovernment jobsJob vacancy
Next
Story

Man shot dead by forest officials in Madhya Pradesh, police launch probe

Must Watch

PT15M42S

Conspiracy to influence the UP assembly elections 2022 being hatched from across the border?