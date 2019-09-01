Nearly 4,000 challans in Delhi on Day 1 of new traffic norms

New Delhi: Traffic offenders in Delhi had to pay hefty fines for violating road rules with 3,900 challans issued in the city between Saturday midnight and Sunday evening- the first day of amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act coming into effect.

Over 2,500 traffic policemen were deployed across the national capital from Saturday midnight with Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) level officers overseeing the operations the entire day.

The amended provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act with as many as 63 clauses of the Act, correspond to increase in penalty/fine for a traffic rule violation, and was brought into effect from September 1, 2019.

The revised structure of fines for traffic violators ranges from jumping the red-light of which the fine has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 to driving without wearing the seat belt, which earlier invited a fine of Rs 100, will now attract a fine of Rs 1000.

The fine for rash driving has been revised from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000. And if caught for drunken driving, one needs to cough up a hefty fine of Rs 10,000. Further, the fine for driving without a license is Rs 5,000. Driving without a copy of insurance will also invite a fine of Rs 2,000. As per the bill, driving beyond the permissible speed limit would invite penalty between Rs 1,000 – Rs 2,000.

A new section 199 A has been introduced, according to which if a juvenile is caught driving a vehicle, his guardian and the owner of the vehicle would be deemed guilty. A steep fine of Rs 25,000, with imprisonment up to three years, would be levied on such defaulters.

Penalties were also hiked for two-wheeler riders. Riding without wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500 on the first occasion, and if repeated twice, the fine will be Rs 1500. The fine for triple riding has also been increased from Rs 100 to Rs 500.