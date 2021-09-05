हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
farm laws

Need to start re-engaging with protesting farmers, understand their pain, says Varun Gandhi

MP Varun Gandhi suggested that the government should re-engage in talks with the farmers in reaching common ground over the new farm laws.

Need to start re-engaging with protesting farmers, understand their pain, says Varun Gandhi
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday (September 5) described farmers, who have been protesting against three farm laws, as "our own flesh and blood" and suggested that the government should re-engage with them in reaching common ground.

A large number of farmers are attending a mahapanchayat organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) at the Government Inter College ground in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground," Gandhi tweeted, posting a short video of the large crowd.

The mahapanchyat comes ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls next year.

The Centre had held talks with the protesting farmer unions but in vain as it did not agree to their demand of withdrawing the three farm laws.

The government has insisted that these Acts have given farmers new opportunities to sell their produce and rejected the criticism that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

