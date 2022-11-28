'Need to work hand in hand with PM Modi': Two NPP MLAs, one TMC legislator resign from Meghalaya assembly, set to join BJP

Shillong: Two MLAs of the ruling NPP in Meghalaya and one of the opposition TMC resigned from the Assembly on Monday, dealing a blow to their parties. The trio, who also quit the membership of respective parties, announced that they would soon join the BJP, an ally in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance.

According to Assembly commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons, NPP legislators, Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak, and TMC's HM Shangpliang submitted their resignations to Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh during the day, which got accepted around two hours later.

Shangpliang, who represented the Mawsynram constituency, said all three of them would be visiting Delhi soon to join the BJP.

"We have resigned today to join the BJP. There is a need to work hand in hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the state. People in Meghalaya, especially the farmers and the youth, should also support the PM in his endeavour to bring about development in the state," Shangpliang, who had last year quit the Congress to join the TMC, said.

Only a chief minister from the BJP can ensure the welfare of people and the progress of this northeastern state, he added.

Ferlin Sangma was the MLA from Selsella and Marak represented Raksamgre.

Welcoming the development, a senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said all three of them will be joining the saffron party in the first week of next month.

"They have realised that the BJP is the only party that is focussed on the development of their constituencies as well as the entire state," he said.

The resignations on Monday reduced the number of MLAs to 57 in the 60-member House.

Currently, the NPP has 21 members in the House, the UDP has eight MLAs, the PDF has four members, the BJP two, HSPDP two and the IND seven.

Opposition TMC has 11 legislators, KHNAM one and NCP one.