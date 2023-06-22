Neeraj, Son Of House Maid And Single Mother, Beats Odds To Secure Engineering Seat

Neeraj's journey is similar to many small-town boys who grow up amid scarce opportunities where dreams seem out of reach. His mother, Shanti Devi, worked tirelessly as a household helper to make ends meet and provide for her young kids. Despite their humble circumstances, Neeraj possessed a spark of potential that caught the attention of the team at Books For All (BFA), an organization dedicated to uplifting underprivileged children.

Recognizing Neeraj's talent and determination, the team at BFA made a life-changing decision. They not only sponsored Neeraj's education but also shifted him from a local school to a prestigious CBSE institution. This new opportunity pushed Neeraj towards his dream and ignited a thirst for knowledge and a drive to excel.

BFA became more than just a financial supporter for Neeraj as they became mentors and guides, providing for his additional coaching and guidance. They recognized his potential and nurtured his talents, empowering him to overcome obstacles and achieve success. Neeraj's single mother, Shanti Devi, beamed with pride as she watched her son grow into a confident and determined young man.

With unwavering support and hard work, Neeraj completed his schooling with flying colours and secured a seat in an engineering college. The dreams he had once thought impossible now seemed within reach. Neeraj knew that he was not just studying to secure his own future, but also to bring happiness and relief to his mother.

As Neeraj delved into his engineering studies, he dreams of start earning soon to alleviate the financial burden on his mother. Today, Neeraj stands on the precipice of his dreams. His relentless grit and unwavering perseverance have led him to the verge of earning a degree that will not only uplift his own life but also provide a secure and prosperous future for his beloved mother. Their story is one of resilience, determination, and the power of a helping hand. Neeraj's journey is also a testament to the transformative impact of organizations like BFA and the indomitable spirit of individuals who refuse to let their circumstances define them.