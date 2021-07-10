NEET 2021 Exam: NTA to clarify exam dates, important update for UG medical aspirant

NEET 2021 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to take a final call on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), speculations are rife that the earlier decided date of August 1 for the medical entrance examinations will be changed. Last year as well, the NEET (UG) – 2020, in view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was postponed and conducted in September. Notably, NTA conducts NEET for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

NEET 2021 Exams Most Likely in September:

Speaking exclusively to the New Indian Express, sources in the NTA revealed that NEET 2021 could be held in September. The matter will also be discussed with the newly inducted education and health ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandwiya in the upcoming days, after which students can expect the final NEET 2021 exam dates.

Earlier on March 12, the NTA had released a notification informing that the NEET UG 2021 Exam will be conducted in 11 languages in offline mode on August 1, 2021. But the registration process, which usually begins 60 days prior to the exam has not yet been commenced. The notification stated that the Information Bulletin containing detailed information regarding the Test will be available shortly on the website https://ntaneet.nic.in, however, nothing has started yet. This delay has hinted at the possibility that the medical entrance test could be postponed this year too.

A senior NTA official also informed that medical aspirants will get sufficient time for registering and preparing for the test. “As of now, we are consulting all the stakeholders involved, including the National Medical commission. We understand that there is a lot of anxiety and concern among students as the registrations for the examinations are yet to begin but we need to strike a balance between the safety of candidates and academic calendars of medical colleges”, the New Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

