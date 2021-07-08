हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET 2021

NEET 2021: NTA warns students of 'fake' notice on exam date

NEET 2021: NTA has vehemently denied that no such notification declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on September 5, 2021, has been issued officially so far. The body has adviced its candidates to reply completely on its official website for any query and update. 

NEET 2021: NTA warns students of 'fake' notice on exam date
File Photo

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has cautioned its students against a fake public notice being circulated widely on the schedule of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) undergraduate examination. The fake notice claimed that the NEET 2021 exam scheduled for August 1 will now be held on September 5. The test conducting body has denied issuing any notice declaring the exam date of NEET 2021 to be September 5.

"The fake/unauthorised public notice has been viewed seriously by the NTA, as it is being circulated by some unscrupulous elements with a motive to misguide the aspiring candidates/parents/guardians/public at large. The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders for finalising a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) – 2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the official notice read.

The National Testing Agency has advised the aspiring candidates of NEET (UG) – 2021/parents/guardians and other stakeholders to not pay heed to such fake notices and be aware of such unauthorised/fake public notice circulated from unknown sources. Candidates are also advised to rely only on the public Notice(s) /information/ dates announced by NTA through its official websites i.e. .nta.ac.in and ntaneet.nic.in only. “The aspiring candidates/parents are advised to remain in touch with the above websites for updates and announcements (including the dates on which the online application will be launched and the examination will be conducted),” the Agency said.

The Education Ministry on Tuesday announced the fresh exam dates for JEE (Main) April and May sessions 2021. The April session of JEE Main 2021 will be conducted from July 20-25. The fourth and last session of JEE Main 2021 (May session) will be conducted from July 27-August 2. The registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

NEET 2021NEET 2021 registrationNEET 2021 dateNational Testing AgencyNEET 2021 examJEE 2021
