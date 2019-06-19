NEET counselling 2019: New registration/ counselling from at 5 pm today, check complete schedule

NEET counselling 2019: The counselling and new registrations for NEET 2019 admission for 15 per cent seats under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central universities / ESIC and AFMC will start at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 19, on official website mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling. The portal will remain open till Monday June 24. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announced the NEET 2019 counselling dates on behalf of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Only those candidates who secured the minimum qualifying percentile in NEET 2019 will be eligible to participate in NEET 2019 counselling.