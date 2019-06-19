close

NEET counselling 2019: New registration/ counselling from at 5 pm today, check complete schedule

NEET counselling 2019: The counselling and new registrations for NEET 2019 admission for 15 per cent seats under All India Quota/ Deemed/ Central universities / ESIC and AFMC will start at 5 pm on Wednesday, June 19, on official website mcc.nic.in/UGCounselling. The portal will remain open till Monday June 24. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) announced the NEET 2019 counselling dates on behalf of Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Only those candidates who secured the minimum qualifying percentile in NEET 2019 will be eligible to participate in NEET 2019 counselling. 

 

Events Date
Round 1 for All India Quota/Deemed Universities/Central Universities/ESIC Colleges
Registration + Payment June 19 to June 24, 2019
Last date of payment June 25, 2019 (till 2:00 PM)
Choice filling June 25, 2019 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)
Allotment Result June 27, 2019
Reporting to allotted colleges June 28 to July 3, 2019
Round 2 for All India Quota/Deemed Universities/Central Universities/ESIC Colleges
Registration + Payment July 6 to 8, 2019 (up to 5:00 PM)
Last date of payment July 9, 2019 (up to 12:00 AM)
Choice filling July 9, 2019 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)
Allotment Result July 12, 2019
Reporting to allotted colleges July 13 to 22, 2019
Transfer of vacant seats to the respective states July 23, 2019
Mop-Up Round for Deemed Universities/Central Universities/ESIC Colleges
Display of Seat Matrix Second week of August 2019*
Fresh registration August 13 to 15, 2019
Choice filling and locking August 16, 2019 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)
Allotment result August 18, 2019
Reporting to allotted colleges August 20 to 26, 2019
Transfer of vacant seats to the respective Institutes August 27, 2019

NEET counselling 2019 will be conducted for the 15% seats of the total intake from all the government colleges (except for colleges of Jammu and Kashmir state) for All India Quota candidates. MCC is also responsible for allotment of all the seats in Central and Deemed Universities, seats reserved for Wards of Insured Persons (IP quota) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical colleges and seats available at the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune. The remaining 85% seats under state quota seats of government colleges and all the private colleges will be conducted by the respective state authorities. 

