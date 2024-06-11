NEET Exam 2024: Supreme Court Issues Notice To NTA, Refuses To Stop Counselling

NEET UG Exam Result 2024: The Supreme Court issued a notice on Tuesday to the National Testing Agency (NTA) and refused to stop the counselling of colleges for NEET UG students. The court has also said that the sanctity of the examination has been affected so notice has been issued to NTA and seeks its response. The next hearing will be held on July 8, the court said.

A petition has been filed in the court regarding the NEET UG exam 2024 result and it seeks the cancellation of the exam but the court stated that the medical entrance exam will not be cancelled.

The petitioners have also said that the face 67 candidates from one examination centre have got full 720 marks. In the new petition filed in the Supreme Court, widespread complaints of paper leak of the NEET UG examination held on May 5 have also been cited. Even before this, two petitions demanding cancellation of the examination based on paper leak have been filed in the Court.

The NEET exam registration was held from 9 February to 10 April 2024. Approx 24 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET exam while approx 23 lakh candidates appeared in the examination which was held on May 5, 2024, and approx 1216268 candidates have passed the examination.