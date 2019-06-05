NEET result 2019: NTA expected to declare NEET results at ntaneet.nic.in at 6 pm, say reports

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2019 (NEET 2019) results on Wednesday - June 5 - on its official website ntaneet.nic.in. According to reports, the results are likely to be declared at 6 pm on Wednesday. The NEET 2019 results on the website will consist the candidate's name, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, percentile scores, All India Rank, category rank, equivalent cut-off scores and qualifying status. The results will also be available on website mcc.nic.in.

Steps to download NEET 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the NTA's official website – ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in – for NEET UG 2019 result

Step 2: Click on NEET Exam Results 2019 link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, date of birth and other required details and click on the 'submit' button.

Step 4: NEET UG result 2019 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the same and save it.

The NEET 2019 was conducted by the NTA on May 5 and May 20. While the examination was conducted in most parts of the country on May 5, candidates in Fani-hit Odisha appeared for the same on May 20. Candidates whose trains got delayed in Karnataka also appeared for NEET 2019 on May 20.

The candidates qualifying for the national-level medical entrance test will be eligible to appear for counselling and seat allotment process. Aspirants selected under 15 per cent All India Quota seats in government MBBS & BDS colleges will be allotted seats through centralised counselling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The remaining 85 per cent state quota candidates will be offered admission to medical and dental courses by state counselling authorities on the basis of NEET scores.

The general category candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring a minimum of 50 per cent. For those belonging to reserved category, including SC and ST candidates, the minimum marks are 40 percentile and for PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

NEET 2019 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2019, NEET Dental merit list 2019.