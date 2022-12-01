NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result to be OUT TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to check here

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee is likely to release the NEET SS Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 1 today, December 1, 2022. Candidates should be aware that only those who have completed the registration process and option selection process successfully will be shortlisted; however, those who are not selected may still apply for Round 2. On mcc.nic.in, the allotment results would be published. The registration period for Round 1 started on November 22, 2022, and ended on November 28, 2022, at noon. "Payment facility will be provided from November 22, 2022 up to 3:00 PM on November 28, 2022 as per Server Time," it stated. Choice locking had to be finished between 4 p.m. on November 28, 2022 and 11.55 p.m. on November 28, 2022 during the choice filling period, which lasted from November 25, 2022 to November 28, 2022, at 11.55 PM.

NEET SS Counselling 2022: Here’s how to check

Step 1: Visit the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Portal

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 counselling Allotment link

Step 3: The Allotment Result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment for further reference

Candidates should be aware that the Round 1 seat allocation results are expected to be revealed today, and that following that, you will have two weeks from December 2 to December 7 to complete your reporting and document verification.