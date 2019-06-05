NEET UG 2019 results: Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh best performing states

NEET UG 2019: Delhi emerged as the best performing state in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 exam, results of which were declared on Wednesday. Over 74 per cent Delhi-based students have qualified the national-level medical entrance test.

Chandigarh is at the number two spot with 73.24 per cent qualifying for the exam, followed by Haryana with 73.41 per cent qualifying candidates.

Here's a state-wise performance in NEET UG 2019:

State Name Registered Appeared Absent Qualified % Qualifiedw.r.t Appeared NEET-2019 NEET-2018 Andaman & Nicobar

Islands 1063 987 76 512 51.87 49.67 Andhra Pradesh 57798 55200 2598 39039 70.72 72.55 Arunachal Pradesh 4509 3716 793 1619 43.57 40.35 Assam 27183 24228 2955 10716 44.23 42.98 Bihar 83814 76536 7278 44092 57.61 60.15 Chandigarh 1657 1562 95 1144 73.24 71.81 Chhattisgarh 28391 25984 2407 12456 47.94 45.93 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 619 604 15 261 43.21 41.19 Daman & Diu 321 312 9 125 40.06 34.01 Delhi 32048 30215 1833 22638 74.92 73.73 Goa 3776 3465 311 1677 48.40 45.72 Gujarat 78318 75889 2429 35177 46.35 45.09 Haryana 33047 30649 2398 22499 73.41 72.59 Himachal Pradesh 13868 12646 1222 8003 63.28 61.23 Jammu and Kashmir 26595 24744 1851 13295 53.73 54.21 Jharkhand 18285 16934 1351 10297 60.81 60.92 Karnataka 115931 102735 13196 64982 63.25 63.51 Kerala 117255 110206 7049 73385 66.59 66.74 Lakshadweep 306 262 44 136 51.91 49.52 Madhya Pradesh 58059 53391 4668 26773 50.15 50.94 Maharashtra 216176 206745 9431 81171 39.26 39.57 Manipur 6402 5794 608 3672 63.38 63.17 Meghalaya 3421 3016 405 1094 36.27 41.71 Mizoram 1892 1654 238 592 35.79 40.71 Nagaland 2465 2057 408 710 34.52 29.34 Odisha 35093 32378 2715 19244 59.44 60.68 Puducherry 4911 4684 227 2281 48.70 39.62 Punjab 14847 13783 1064 9456 68.61 65.93 Rajasthan 98757 93149 5608 64890 69.66 74.30 Sikkim 895 788 107 348 44.16 48.79 Tamil Nadu 138997 123078 15919 59785 48.57 39.56 Telangana 51114 48996 2118 33044 67.44 68.88 Tripura 4070 3702 368 1697 45.84 47.49 Uttar Pradesh 155556 144993 10563 84982 58.61 59.83 Uttarakhand 13587 12531 1056 7602 60.67 58.55 West Bengal 66924 62050 4874 36846 59.38 58.58 OTHER 1425 1092 333 802 73.44 69.77 Total 1519375 1410755 108620 797042 56.50 56.27

NEET 2019 results were announced on Wednesday. Rajasthan-based Nalin Khandelwal topped the test, followed by Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik. Khandelwal scored the highest marks of 701 (99.9999291 percentile) while both Bansal and Kaushik scored 700 (99.9997873 percentile). Telangana-based Madhuri Reddy G, with AIR rank 7 and 695 marks (99.9993620 percentile), is the only girl to make it to the top ten.

Over 14 lakh aspirants appeared for the test including 630283 male, 780467 female, and five transgender candidates. However, just 7.97 lakh candidates qualified for the test, taking the overall pass percentage to 56.50, up from 56.27 per in 2018. A total of 7,04,335 candidates, scoring between 701-134 marks, have qualified in the top 50th percentile.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will now conduct the counseling for 15% All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance) and AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College), Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. Details for the same will soon be available on mcc.nic.in. “Candidates will apply for 15% All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted,” added notice.

The All India merit list has been prepared in percentile determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the NEET exam for All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/ Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.

The test was held in 11 languages. Over 12 lakh attempted the exam in English language, followed by Hindi with 1.7 lakh examtakers.