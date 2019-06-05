NEET UG 2019 results: Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh best performing states

NEET UG 2019: Delhi emerged as the best performing state in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 exam, results of which were declared on Wednesday. Over 74 per cent Delhi-based students have qualified the national-level medical entrance test.
Chandigarh is at the number two spot with 73.24 per cent qualifying for the exam, followed by Haryana with 73.41 per cent qualifying candidates.
Here's a state-wise performance in NEET UG 2019:
|State Name
|Registered
|Appeared
|Absent
|Qualified
|% Qualifiedw.r.t Appeared
|NEET-2019
|NEET-2018
|Andaman & Nicobar
Islands
|1063
|987
|76
|512
|51.87
|49.67
|Andhra Pradesh
|57798
|55200
|2598
|39039
|70.72
|72.55
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4509
|3716
|793
|1619
|43.57
|40.35
|Assam
|27183
|24228
|2955
|10716
|44.23
|42.98
|Bihar
|83814
|76536
|7278
|44092
|57.61
|60.15
|Chandigarh
|1657
|1562
|95
|1144
|73.24
|71.81
|Chhattisgarh
|28391
|25984
|2407
|12456
|47.94
|45.93
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|619
|604
|15
|261
|43.21
|41.19
|Daman & Diu
|321
|312
|9
|125
|40.06
|34.01
|Delhi
|32048
|30215
|1833
|22638
|74.92
|73.73
|Goa
|3776
|3465
|311
|1677
|48.40
|45.72
|Gujarat
|78318
|75889
|2429
|35177
|46.35
|45.09
|Haryana
|33047
|30649
|2398
|22499
|73.41
|72.59
|Himachal Pradesh
|13868
|12646
|1222
|8003
|63.28
|61.23
|Jammu and Kashmir
|26595
|24744
|1851
|13295
|53.73
|54.21
|Jharkhand
|18285
|16934
|1351
|10297
|60.81
|60.92
|Karnataka
|115931
|102735
|13196
|64982
|63.25
|63.51
|Kerala
|117255
|110206
|7049
|73385
|66.59
|66.74
|Lakshadweep
|306
|262
|44
|136
|51.91
|49.52
|Madhya Pradesh
|58059
|53391
|4668
|26773
|50.15
|50.94
|Maharashtra
|216176
|206745
|9431
|81171
|39.26
|39.57
|Manipur
|6402
|5794
|608
|3672
|63.38
|63.17
|Meghalaya
|3421
|3016
|405
|1094
|36.27
|41.71
|Mizoram
|1892
|1654
|238
|592
|35.79
|40.71
|Nagaland
|2465
|2057
|408
|710
|34.52
|29.34
|Odisha
|35093
|32378
|2715
|19244
|59.44
|60.68
|Puducherry
|4911
|4684
|227
|2281
|48.70
|39.62
|Punjab
|14847
|13783
|1064
|9456
|68.61
|65.93
|Rajasthan
|98757
|93149
|5608
|64890
|69.66
|74.30
|Sikkim
|895
|788
|107
|348
|44.16
|48.79
|Tamil Nadu
|138997
|123078
|15919
|59785
|48.57
|39.56
|Telangana
|51114
|48996
|2118
|33044
|67.44
|68.88
|Tripura
|4070
|3702
|368
|1697
|45.84
|47.49
|Uttar Pradesh
|155556
|144993
|10563
|84982
|58.61
|59.83
|Uttarakhand
|13587
|12531
|1056
|7602
|60.67
|58.55
|West Bengal
|66924
|62050
|4874
|36846
|59.38
|58.58
|OTHER
|1425
|1092
|333
|802
|73.44
|69.77
|Total
|1519375
|1410755
|108620
|797042
|56.50
|56.27
NEET 2019 results were announced on Wednesday. Rajasthan-based Nalin Khandelwal topped the test, followed by Delhi's Bhavik Bansal and Uttar Pradesh's Akshat Kaushik. Khandelwal scored the highest marks of 701 (99.9999291 percentile) while both Bansal and Kaushik scored 700 (99.9997873 percentile). Telangana-based Madhuri Reddy G, with AIR rank 7 and 695 marks (99.9993620 percentile), is the only girl to make it to the top ten.
Over 14 lakh aspirants appeared for the test including 630283 male, 780467 female, and five transgender candidates. However, just 7.97 lakh candidates qualified for the test, taking the overall pass percentage to 56.50, up from 56.27 per in 2018. A total of 7,04,335 candidates, scoring between 701-134 marks, have qualified in the top 50th percentile.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will now conduct the counseling for 15% All India Quota Seats, Deemed Universities, Central Universities, Seats of ESIC (Employees' State Insurance) and AFMC (Armed Forces Medical College), Banaras Hindu University and Aligarh Muslim University. Details for the same will soon be available on mcc.nic.in. “Candidates will apply for 15% All India Quota seats as per the directions of DGHS and Counselling will be stopped once the seats are exhausted,” added notice.
The All India merit list has been prepared in percentile determined on the basis of highest marks secured in the NEET exam for All India Quota Seats, State Government Quota Seats, State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/ Dental Colleges or any Private/ Deemed University and Central Pool Quota Seats.
The test was held in 11 languages. Over 12 lakh attempted the exam in English language, followed by Hindi with 1.7 lakh examtakers.