NEET UG 2021 exam: NTA adds new exam centre in Dubai and Kuwait, candidates can apply online from today

New Delhi: The Education Ministry on Thursday (July 22, 2021) confirmed that, for the first time, NEET UG 2021 exam will be conducted in Dubai as well as Kuwait. "NEET (UG)-2021 examination center has been established in Dubai, in addition to the one already at Kuwait city," informed the ministry.

The candidates need to note that they can apply for the exam to appear from the Dubai centre can apply online from July 23, 2021, onwards. The ministry also said that the last date to apply for the new added exam centre in till August 6, 2021. The candidates can apply for the Dubai or Kuwait centre on the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA NEET 2021 medical entrance exam, which was earlier scheduled on April 1, is now going to be held on September 12, 2021. NEET 2021 entrance exam is conducted in multiple languages. The information bulletin will soon be released by the NTA.

Additionally, the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to allocate a centre for medical entrance exam NEET in Dubai. Muraleedhara said that this decision will help thousands of Indian students and their parents.

"Good news for NEET aspirations in Dubai and Kuwait. Grateful to Hon`ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for allocating NEET centre in Dubai and Kuwait. This generous decision will help thousands of Indian students and their parents," the MoS tweeted.

