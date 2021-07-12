NEET UG 2021 to be held on September 12 across country: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (Undergraduate) 2021 will be held across the country on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Monday (July 12).

He took to Twitter to inform that the application process will begin from 5 pm on Tuesday (July 13) through the official website of NTA.

He said that the exams will be conducted while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

He further said that in order to ensure the safety of students and authorities conducting the exams, the number of cities and centres have been increased.

“In order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from the 3862 centres used in 2020,” he said.

The minister said that face masks will be provided to all candidates at the exam centres.

“Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured,” he added.

