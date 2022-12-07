topStoriesenglish
NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result to be RELEASED TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to check here

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be prepared considering the NEET UG merit, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result today, December 7, 2022. The allotment result can be found on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for candidates who registered for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling. Candidates must log in using their NEET roll number and password in order to access and download the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round assignment letter.MCC is conducting the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling process for candidates seeking admission in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes at All India Quota (AIQ), Deemed and Central Universities, AIIMS, and JIPMER. Between December 8 and December 12, 2022, the applicants who will be chosen in the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling must report to the designated Medical/Dental colleges.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Here’s how To Check

  • Go to the official webisite-mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, visit the NEET UG counselling portal
  • Click on the "NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result" link
  • The mop-up round provisional result will get displayed on the screen
  • Download the NEET UG allotment letter and print a copy for further processing

The NEET UG 2022 mop-up round seat allotment result will be prepared considering the NEET UG merit, choices filled by the candidates and availability of the seats. The registration process for the mop-up round was held from November 28 to December 2, 2022. The choice-filling process held from November 29 to December 2, 2022.

