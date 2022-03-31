हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
neet ug

NEET UG 2022 likely in July, registrations to begin on neet.nta.nic.in from April

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

NEET UG 2022 likely in July, registrations to begin on neet.nta.nic.in from April
Representational Image

New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will most likely be held in July, while the application process will start from April, an National Testing Agency (NTA) official informed. 

According to media reports, NTA, which conducts NEET UG examination will release the notification regarding the same soon on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

It may be noted that the agency is yet to officially announce the NEET UG 2022 examination date and time. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website nta.ac.in. 

NEET UG is held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, Veterinary, BSc Nursing and Life Science courses.

This year, the application process for NEET UG has been divided into two phases. In the first phase, the candidates will have to submit a particular set of information before the entrance test and the remaining information had to be submitted in the second phase before the NEET results were declared.

This year NTA has also removed the upper age limit for NEET UG for all candidates. Earlier, the maximum age limit was 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates imposed by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 2017. 

Additionally, NEET UG 2022 exam would be conducted in pen and paper mode in over 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Urdu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. 

NEET UG 2022 will have 180 MCQs from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Each subject will have two sections the first section will have 35 compulsory questions while the second section will have 15 questions of which candidates need to attempt only 10.

