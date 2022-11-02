NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to apply here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to begin the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration today, November 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested and qualified and wish to register for counselling must do so online. The application date for MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing course counselling is November 7, 2022. Between November 3 to November 8, 2022, the choice filling facility will be operational. The seat allocation processing will take place on November 9 and November 10, 2022. Candidates must report between November 12 and November 18, 2022, following the release of the results on November 11 of that year.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for and click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link

After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit

They should fill the required details and also pay the application fee online

Post completing the above-mentioned process, click on submit.

Candidates should download the confirmation page

They should take its printout for future reference

Candidates for Round 1 of counselling were invited to resign from their positions by November 1, 2022, at 5 p.m., after which time they would be considered for Round 2 of counselling.