NEET UG Counselling 2022: Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered by November 7, 2022, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau

NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 2 registration begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to apply here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC is all set to begin the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration today, November 2, 2022. Candidates who are interested and qualified and wish to register for counselling must do so online. The application date for MBBS/BDS/B.Sc Nursing course counselling is November 7, 2022. Between November 3 to November 8, 2022, the choice filling facility will be operational. The seat allocation processing will take place on November 9 and November 10, 2022. Candidates must report between November 12 and November 18, 2022, following the release of the results on November 11 of that year.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, look for and click on NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit
  • They should fill the required details and also pay the application fee online
  • Post completing the above-mentioned process, click on submit.
  • Candidates should download the confirmation page
  • They should take its printout for future reference

Candidates for Round 1 of counselling were invited to resign from their positions by November 1, 2022, at 5 p.m., after which time they would be considered for Round 2 of counselling.

 

