NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 choice filling begins TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Here’s how to fill choices

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will be starting the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 choice-filling process today, October 14, 2022. The choice-filling process for registered NEET UG applicants will be made available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, in accordance with the approved counselling schedule. On October 11, 2022, NEET UG Counseling 2022 got underway. Candidates who have already enrolled for counselling may start filling out their choices as of right now. By October 17, 2022, eligible candidates who have not yet registered may submit their registration materials. Candidates can refer to the process given below to know how to submit their choices for the NEET counselling process for MBBS, and BDS admissions.

According to the official NEET UG counselling schedule, choice locking will start at 3 PM and end at 11:55 PM. If any candidates make a mistake, MCC will not accept a request for a modification. If the selection process is done incorrectly, the candidate may be assigned to a seat they do not want.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling – Here’s how to submit choices

Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

On the Homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'PG Medical Counselling'

Click on the link provided for 'Online Registration' to sign in.

Log in using your NEET PG Roll number, password and other credentials.

Fill in your choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference

Lock the choices and submit the form.

The NEET UG Counseling 2022 Round 1 application deadline is October 17, 2022. Also, October 17 is the deadline for submitting the selections.