NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 resignation of seats last date TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Check schedule and other details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee, MCC had issued a notice in regard to the Round 1 UG Counselling 2022. The committee had informed the candidates that they had until November 1, 2022, at 5 p.m., to resign from their seats, after which time they would be taken into consideration for Round 2 of counselling. As per the notice, “In reference to Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022, Reporting is scheduled to end on 28th October 2022. It is for your information that candidates can resign the seat of Round 1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling.”

The resignation letter shall be deemed null and void if it is not generated online through the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, which is assigned by colleges, as it was further stated in the document.

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Registration: Counselling Schedule

NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling registration and fee payment November 02 to 07, 2022 Choice filling/locking November 03 to 08, 2022 Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes November 07 to 08, 2022 Processing of seat allotment November 09 to 10, 2022 NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result November 11, 2022 Reporting/ Joining November 12 to 18, 2022

Candidates should ensure that they download the resignation letter and submit it through the MCC portal no later than today at 5 p.m.