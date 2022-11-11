NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 result to be RELEASED TODAY at mcc.nic.in- Steps to check here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the provisional result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET counselling 2022 today, November 11. The second phase of NEET counselling 2022 seat allocation results will be published in PDF format at mcc.nic.in. Candidates will have a chance to file complaints with MCC over the provisional round two results, if any. Taking into consideration the candidate's complaints, the final seat allocation PDF for round two will be made public. The MCC will post the final seat allocation PDF for NEET counselling round two of 2022 on the website following the objection procedure. The final outcome declared by the authorities is definitive and cannot be changed.

NEET counselling 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit mcc.nic.in

Under the current events section, click on the link that says ‘NEET UG counselling round two provisional results’

The result PDF will be displayed on the screen

Check the details mentioned in the PDF and submit objections (if any)

Download the PDF for future references

Candidates who receive seats in round two must appear at the designated colleges within the specified dates to claim their seats. Such students must provide their genuine certificates to the college along with the required money. The mop-up round for NEET counselling 2022 will begin on November 23 for the vacant seats.