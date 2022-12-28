NEET UG Counselling 2022: Stray vacancy reporting ends TODAY- Check details here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG Counselling 2022 reporting ends today for the stray vacancy round. According to the Medical Counselling Committee's (MCC) schedule for NEET Counseling 2022, candidates who received seats in the stary vacancy round must report to their designated institutes by December 28, 2022. The reporting process started on December 24 and the outcome was made public on December 23.The official notice mentions, "There will be 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS and B.Sc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on the MCC website."

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List of documents required while reporting

NEET UG 2022 Allotment letter

NEET UG Result, admit card

Other required educational certificates

Date of birth validating certificate

ID proof

Caste certificate (If applicable)

EWS certificate (If applicable)

Candidates should be aware that the list of required documents shown above is merely a brief summary of the full list, which can be found on the official website along with the required forms. Only until the designated college officials have physically examined the candidate's credentials will the admission be finalised.