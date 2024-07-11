NEET-UG Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Mastermind Rakesh Ranjan, Gets 10-Day Custody

As the NEET-UG paper row case continues in the Supreme Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation today got a big success after it arrested the mastermind behind the paper leak. The CBI arrested Rakesh Ranjan alias Rocky this afternoon and got his 10-day custody from a court. In connection with this case, the CBI is conducting raids at four locations – two near Patna in Bihar and two near Kolkata in West Bengal.

To date, more than a dozen individuals, including the principal and vice-principal of a school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, have been arrested. Both state police forces and the CBI are investigating a national network involved in leaking question papers for competitive exams such as NEET.

Last week, a student was arrested in Patna. The CBI, excluding Rocky, has arrested eight individuals related to this case. The CBI has so far filed six FIRs including five for three separate cases in Bihar.

"Before his arrest, the CBI set a trap and conducted raids at four locations in the vicinity of Patna and in Kolkata," a senior CBI official told ANI.

The development comes on the heels of a series of coordinated raids at multiple locations, including Patna and Kolkata, aimed at dismantling the intricate web of individuals involved in the scandal.

Ranjan's arrest is seen as a crucial step towards uncovering the full extent of the malpractice that has cast a shadow over the integrity of one of India's most important entrance examinations, the agency said. The CBI's investigation has so far resulted in the arrest of over a dozen of suspects, each allegedly playing a role in the leak and distribution of the NEET exam papers.

The CBI has been utilising advanced investigative techniques to track down and apprehend those involved. "Ranjan was located and identified through a detailed analysis of digital footprints, including IP addresses and email communications, underscoring the agency's dedication to employing cutting-edge technology in its efforts to combat corruption and fraud," the official added.

The CBI continues to pursue leads and gather evidence in the ongoing investigation. The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, 2024, has been mired in controversy, with allegations of cheating and impersonation. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the exam, has faced severe criticism, leading to protests and legal actions.

The Union Health Ministry has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examination, with new dates to be announced soon. The government has replaced the chief of the NTA and formed a committee to review and improve its functioning.