NEET-UG Row: BJP, Opposition Spar After SC Verdict; NTA Faces Heat

The Supreme Court's verdict about the NEET-UG paper leak has put an end to the controversy officially but the opposition in not ready to accept the verdict in its current form. The opposition said that the National Testing Agency needs to be revamped as it is not capable of conducting national-level exams in the current format. The Supreme Court, in its verdict yesterday, concluded that the paper leak took place at local level in Bihar while maintaining absence of any systemic breach. The apext court rejected the demand for holding a re-examination for over 24 lakhs students who took the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

What Opposition Said

Former Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) needs to be completely revamped, adding that the government cannot hold an All-India exam of this magnitude under the present system. "The Supreme Court has asked the IIT Delhi to look into the matter as to how to deal with these issues (paper leaks)....Why in every examination during this government there are leaks in every exam? The question is who is involved and for whose benefit are the leaks happening? Who are the people without merit who got jobs? The National Testing Agency(NTA) needs to be completely revamped. You cannot hold an all-India exam of this magnitude under a present NTA system," Sibal said.

He said, "The government is for everyone and it should think for every section of our youth who is sitting for this exam."

Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said, "Supreme Court should know what is going on in the country. Supreme Court was one last ray of hope. If that ray too is not showing us any direction, then where will we go? Is there any pressure on the government?"

VCK MP Thol. Thirumavalavan termed the verdict shocking. "Supreme Court direction is not in favour of the students who are affected by this NEET scam...The victims have to go for appeal. That is the only solution," he said.

What Government Said

BJP leader and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the government is committed towards a 'zero-error' exam. Dharmendra Pradhan said, "For us, zero tolerance of any kind of breach is our priority when it comes to exams for students, be it for higher education or jobs. So, the Modi government has brought into effect a strict law like the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act....Presenting our side before the Supreme Court, we have promised that our government is committed to having a transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examination system."

Dharmendra Pradhan also announced a high-level committee for a total overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA). "Taking this commitment forward, we announced a high-level committee for a complete revamp of the NTA. That committee is working with dedication...The committee has collected expert opinions and studied various models...They will submit a report soon," he said.